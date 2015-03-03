STOCKS

The NSE index rose as much as 0.58 pct to 9,008.40, surpassing its previous record of 8,996.60 hit on Jan. 30, led by gains in Reliance Industries. The broader index ended up 0.44 percent.

The benchmark BSE index closed 0.46 percent higher.

RUPEE

The Indian rupee weakened to 61.9150/9250 per dollar versus Monday's close of 61.8650/8750 per dollar, as dollar purchases by importers offset dollar sales by foreign banks amid a rise in the NSE share index to a record high.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended up 1 basis point at 7.75 percent as uncertainty over when RBI may ease rates dampened sentiment.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year rate ended up 5 basis points at 7.10 percent, while the one-year rate gained 2 basis points to 7.76 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's one-day cash rate rose to 7.35/7.40 percent vs Monday's close of 6.90/7.00 percent. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)