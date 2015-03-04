STOCKS

Indian shares rose as much as 1.4 percent, hitting a record high after India's central bank unexpectedly lowered its policy repo rate by 25 basis points to 7.5 percent on Wednesday.

The NSE index now up 0.98 percent and the benchmark BSE index 1.09 percent higher.

RUPEE

The Indian rupee trades stronger at 61.87/88 per dollar versus previous close of 61.9150/9250 per dollar, after a surprise rate cut by the central bank.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year bond yield falls 8 basis points to 7.67 percent after central bank surprises with a 25 basis points repo rate cut.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year rate down 15 basis points at 6.95 percent, while the one-year rate falls 21 basis points to 7.55 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's one-day cash rate at 7.20/7.25 percent vs Tuesday's close of 7.35/7.40 percent. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)