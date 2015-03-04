RPT-Indian bonds see biggest fall in two months; rupee gains on RBI
* 10-year bond yield sees biggest rise since pvs policy on Feb. 8
STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index higher 0.60 percent and the broader NSE index up 0.46 percent after hitting record highs in early trade, as rate-sensitive stocks gain after a surprise rate cut by the central bank.
RUPEE
--------------
The Indian rupee at 61.90/91 per dollar versus the previous close of 61.9150/9250 per dollar, coming off one-month high as state-run banks, likely on behalf of the RBI, bought dollars, dealers say.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 8 basis points at 7.67 percent, after hitting 7.6060 percent earlier, its lowest level since July 15, 2013, as the central bank surprises with early post-budget rate cut.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year rate down 13 basis points at 6.97 percent, while the one-year rate falls 21 basis points to 7.55 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's one-day cash rate at 7.20/7.25 percent vs Tuesday's close of 7.35/7.40 percent. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)
* 10-year bond yield sees biggest rise since pvs policy on Feb. 8
April 3 India's NSE index rose as much as 0.51 percent to a record high of 9,220.65 on Monday, surpassing its previous peak in March, while the rupee hit its highest in nearly 1-1/2 years, after strong foreign buying in domestic markets.