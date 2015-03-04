STOCKS

-----------------------

The benchmark BSE index higher 0.60 percent and the broader NSE index up 0.46 percent after hitting record highs in early trade, as rate-sensitive stocks gain after a surprise rate cut by the central bank.

RUPEE

--------------

The Indian rupee at 61.90/91 per dollar versus the previous close of 61.9150/9250 per dollar, coming off one-month high as state-run banks, likely on behalf of the RBI, bought dollars, dealers say.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

-------------------------------

The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 8 basis points at 7.67 percent, after hitting 7.6060 percent earlier, its lowest level since July 15, 2013, as the central bank surprises with early post-budget rate cut.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year rate down 13 basis points at 6.97 percent, while the one-year rate falls 21 basis points to 7.55 percent.

CALL MONEY

--------------------

India's one-day cash rate at 7.20/7.25 percent vs Tuesday's close of 7.35/7.40 percent. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)