RPT-Indian bonds see biggest fall in two months; rupee gains on RBI
* 10-year bond yield sees biggest rise since pvs policy on Feb. 8
STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index fell 0.72 percent on profit-taking after earlier touching an all-time high. The broader NSE index fell 0.82 percent after hitting a record high for the third consecutive session earlier in the day.
RUPEE
--------------
The Indian rupee closed at 62.25/26 per dollar versus the previous close of 61.9150/9250, off a one-month high hit earlier as state-run banks bought dollars likely on behalf of the RBI, dealers said.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 6 basis points at 7.69 percent, after hitting a low of 7.6060 percent earlier, its lowest level since July 15, 2013.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year rate slumped 10 basis points to 7.00 percent, while the one-year rate fell 18 basis points to 7.58 percent after earlier hitting a low of 7.50 percent, its lowest level since Feb. 3.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's one-day cash rate at 7.20/7.25 percent vs Tuesday's close of 7.35/7.40 percent. (Compiled by Mumbai markets team)
April 3 India's NSE index rose as much as 0.51 percent to a record high of 9,220.65 on Monday, surpassing its previous peak in March, while the rupee hit its highest in nearly 1-1/2 years, after strong foreign buying in domestic markets.