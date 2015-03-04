STOCKS

-----------------------

The benchmark BSE index fell 0.72 percent on profit-taking after earlier touching an all-time high. The broader NSE index fell 0.82 percent after hitting a record high for the third consecutive session earlier in the day.

RUPEE

--------------

The Indian rupee closed at 62.25/26 per dollar versus the previous close of 61.9150/9250, off a one-month high hit earlier as state-run banks bought dollars likely on behalf of the RBI, dealers said.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

-------------------------------

The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 6 basis points at 7.69 percent, after hitting a low of 7.6060 percent earlier, its lowest level since July 15, 2013.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year rate slumped 10 basis points to 7.00 percent, while the one-year rate fell 18 basis points to 7.58 percent after earlier hitting a low of 7.50 percent, its lowest level since Feb. 3.

CALL MONEY

--------------------

India's one-day cash rate at 7.20/7.25 percent vs Tuesday's close of 7.35/7.40 percent. (Compiled by Mumbai markets team)