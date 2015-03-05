BRIEF-Amtek Auto says contemplating process to seek substantial investment
* Amtek Auto clarifies on news item regarding lenders decision to auction stakes of co, Metalyst Forgings, Castex Tech, Amtek Ring Gears
The benchmark BSE index lower 0.16 percent and the broader NSE index down 0.23 percent, tracking weakness in Asian shares. Profit-booking by investors after shares hit a record high in early trade on Wednesday, also weighs. Indian markets will be closed for a public holiday on Friday.
The Indian rupee little changed at 62.26/27 per dollar versus the previous close of 62.25/26, as hopes of continued foreign fund inflows into local stocks offset broad dollar strength. Traders await U.S. nonfarm payroll data due on Friday.
The benchmark 10-year bond yield steady at 7.69 percent, as traders await U.S. nonfarm payroll data due on Friday and India's inflation data due next week.
The benchmark five-year rate down 1 basis point at 6.99 percent, while the one-year rate steady at 7.58 percent.
India's four-day cash rate at 7.20/7.25 percent, against Wednesday's one-day cash rate of 7.20/7.25 percent. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)
* To consider appointment of Lalit Chouhan as MD