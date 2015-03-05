STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index lower 0.16 percent and the broader NSE index down 0.23 percent, tracking weakness in Asian shares. Profit-booking by investors after shares hit a record high in early trade on Wednesday, also weighs. Indian markets will be closed for a public holiday on Friday.

RUPEE

The Indian rupee little changed at 62.26/27 per dollar versus the previous close of 62.25/26, as hopes of continued foreign fund inflows into local stocks offset broad dollar strength. Traders await U.S. nonfarm payroll data due on Friday.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year bond yield steady at 7.69 percent, as traders await U.S. nonfarm payroll data due on Friday and India's inflation data due next week.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year rate down 1 basis point at 6.99 percent, while the one-year rate steady at 7.58 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's four-day cash rate at 7.20/7.25 percent, against Wednesday's one-day cash rate of 7.20/7.25 percent. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)