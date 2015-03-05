STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index lower 0.40 percent and the broader
NSE index down 0.52 percent, as blue-chips fall on
profit-taking. Weakness in Asian shares also weighs. Indian
markets will be closed for a public holiday on Friday.
RUPEE
--------------
The Indian rupee stronger at 62.17/18 per dollar versus the
previous close of 62.25/26, as foreign banks sell dollars.
However, caution remains ahead of ECB meet later in the day and
U.S. jobs data on Friday.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond yield steady at 7.69 percent, as
traders await U.S. nonfarm payroll data due on Friday and
India's inflation data due next week.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year rate up 2 basis
points at 7.02 percent, while the one-year rate
steady at 7.58 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's four-day cash rate at 7.25/7.30 percent, against
Wednesday's one-day cash rate of 7.20/7.25 percent.
(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)