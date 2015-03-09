RPT-Indian bonds see biggest fall in two months; rupee gains on RBI
* 10-year bond yield sees biggest rise since pvs policy on Feb. 8
STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index gained 0.23 percent to 29,448.95, while the broader NSE index rose 0.17 percent to 8,937.75, in a volatile session as consumer and healthcare stocks such as Sun Pharmaceutical Industries rose with investors favouring defensive bets.
RUPEE
--------------
The Indian rupee ended stronger at 62.1550/1650 per dollar versus the previous close of 62.25/26, snapping four days of losses, as foreign fund inflows offset losses driven by a globally stronger dollar.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended up 2 basis points at 7.71 percent, as investors booked profit ahead of long-weekend.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year rate ended up 9 basis points at 7.09 percent, while the one-year rate rose 4 basis points to end at 7.62 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's four-day cash rate ended at 7.45/7.50 percent, against Wednesday's one-day cash rate of 7.20/7.25 percent. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)
