STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index gained 0.23 percent to 29,448.95, while the broader NSE index rose 0.17 percent to 8,937.75, in a volatile session as consumer and healthcare stocks such as Sun Pharmaceutical Industries rose with investors favouring defensive bets.

RUPEE

The Indian rupee ended stronger at 62.1550/1650 per dollar versus the previous close of 62.25/26, snapping four days of losses, as foreign fund inflows offset losses driven by a globally stronger dollar.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended up 2 basis points at 7.71 percent, as investors booked profit ahead of long-weekend.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year rate ended up 9 basis points at 7.09 percent, while the one-year rate rose 4 basis points to end at 7.62 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's four-day cash rate ended at 7.45/7.50 percent, against Wednesday's one-day cash rate of 7.20/7.25 percent. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)