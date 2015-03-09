STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index falls 1.21 percent and the broader NSE index trades 1.29 percent lower, tracking weakness in global shares after strong U.S. jobs data fans expectations of early rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve. Tata Consultancy Services falls on weak Jan-March qtr outlook.

RUPEE

The Indian rupee weaker at 62.70/71 per dollar versus Thursday's close of 62.1550/1650, tracking weakness in other Asian currencies after strong U.S. jobs report. It earlier hit a two-month low of 62.7350.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 1 basis point at 7.72 percent, as stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs data that propped up treasury yields hurts demand for emerging-market assets. However, lower oil prices limit the fall in yield.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year rate gains 2 basis points to 7.11 percent, the highest in two months, while the one-year rate steady at 7.62 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's one-day cash rate at 7.45/7.47 percent, against Thursday's four-day cash rate of 7.45/7.50 percent. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)