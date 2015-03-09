RPT-Indian bonds see biggest fall in two months; rupee gains on RBI
* 10-year bond yield sees biggest rise since pvs policy on Feb. 8
STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index falls 1.58 percent and the broader NSE index trades 1.63 percent lower, heading towards their biggest single-day drop in four weeks as stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs data raises expectation the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates sooner than previously thought.
RUPEE
--------------
The Indian rupee trades at 62.61/62 per dollar versus Thursday's close of 62.1550/1650, after hitting a two-month low in early session, tracking weakness in other Asian currencies after strong U.S. jobs report. However, some bunched-up dollar inflows and selling of the greenback by foreign banks keep fall limited, traders say.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 1 basis point at 7.72 percent, as stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs data that propped up treasury yields hurts demand for emerging-market assets.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year rate falls 1 basis point to 7.08 percent, while the one-year rate down 1 basis point at 7.61 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's one-day cash rate at 7.45/7.50 percent, against Thursday's four-day cash rate of 7.45/7.50 percent. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)
