STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index ends down 2.05 percent and the broader NSE index sheds 2.03 percent, their biggest single-day drop in two months, on increased concerns of an earlier-than-expected rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve following stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs data.

RUPEE

The Indian rupee ends at 62.55/56 per dollar versus Thursday's close of 62.1550/1650, after hitting a two-month low earlier in the session. The fall is in line with other emerging market currencies which fell in the aftermath of the strong U.S. jobs report which has raised concerns of an early rate hike by the U.S. Fed. The central bank likely sold dollars via state-run banks to prevent a further steep fall, dealers said.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year bond yield ends up 3 basis points at 7.74 percent, as stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs data that propped up treasury yields hurts demand for emerging-market assets.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year rate ends 1 basis point lower at 7.08 percent, while the one-year rate also closed down 1 basis point at 7.61 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's one-day cash rate ends at 7.70/7.75 percent, against Thursday's four-day cash rate of 7.45/7.50 percent. (Compiled by Swati Bhat)