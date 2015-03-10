STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index down 0.02 percent and the broader NSE index 0.06 percent lower, tracking weakness in Asian shares.

RUPEE

The Indian rupee at 62.77/78 per dollar versus Monday's close of 62.55/56, in line with other emerging market currencies which fell in the aftermath of the strong U.S. jobs report which has raised concerns of an early rate hike by the U.S. Fed. Weakness in shares also weighs.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year bond yield steady at 7.74 percent.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year rate steady at 7.08 percent, while the one-year rate unchanged at 7.61 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's one-day cash rate lower at 7.45/7.50 percent, against Monday's close of 7.70/7.75 percent. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)