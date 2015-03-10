STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index down 0.11 percent and the broader NSE index 0.17 percent lower as technology firms fall on worries about their outlook. Auto makers rise after an industry body executive said it expected a revival in demand for vehicles.

RUPEE

The Indian rupee at 62.64/65 per dollar, off its lowest level in more than two months, on dollar selling by foreign banks. Most of the Asian currencies weaker as the dollar rises to a 12-year high against the euro. The Indian rupee ended at 62.55/56 on Monday.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year bond yield steady at 7.74 percent, as traders remain cautious amid lack of immediate cues on interest rates. Economists polled by Reuters give only a one-in-three chance that the RBI would act again in April.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year rate up 1 bp at 7.09 percent, while the one-year rate unchanged at 7.61 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's one-day cash rate at 7.55/7.60 percent, against Monday's close of 7.70/7.75 percent. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)