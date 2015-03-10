STOCKS

-----------------------

The benchmark BSE index ends down 0.47 percent while the broader NSE index closes 0.51 percent lower, falling for a second consecutive session, to mark their lowest close in nearly 3-1/2 weeks, on continued worries the U.S. Federal Reserve may hike interest rates by mid-year, dampening appetite for risky assets.

RUPEE

--------------

The rupee ends at 62.76/77 per dollar, after hitting 62.83, its lowest level since Jan. 8 on the back of dollar selling by foreign banks, but weakness in other Asian shares and currencies hurts sentiment for the local unit. The rupee ended at 62.55/56 on Monday.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

-------------------------------

The benchmark 10-year bond yield ends 1 basis point higher at 7.75 percent as traders remain cautious amid lack of immediate cues on interest rates. Economists polled by Reuters give only a one-in-three chance that the RBI would act again in April.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year rate ends up 2 basis points at 7.10 percent, while the one-year rate ends 3 basis points higher at 7.64 percent.

CALL MONEY

--------------------

India's one-day cash rate at 6.75/6.80 percent, against Monday's close of 7.70/7.75 percent. (Compiled by Swati Bhat)