STOCKS

-----------------------

The benchmark BSE index higher 0.31 percent and the broader NSE index up 0.30 percent, led by financial stocks on value-buying.

RUPEE

--------------

The rupee weaker at 62.83/84 per dollar against its previous close of 62.76/77, as the greenback reaches multi-year highs, boosted by expectation of Fed rate hike.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

-------------------------------

The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point at 7.74 percent, tracking lower oil prices. Traders await retail inflation data due on Thursday.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year rate falls 1 basis point to 7.09 percent, while the one-year rate down 1 basis point at 7.63 percent.

CALL MONEY

--------------------

India's one-day cash rate rises to 7.60/7.65 percent, against Tuesday's close of 6.75/6.80 percent. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)