STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index down 0.21 percent and the broader
NSE index falls 0.17 percent, led by a sharp fall in Hindalco
Industries after its chairman along with ex-prime minister
Manmohan Singh was summoned by an Indian court over allocation
of coal mines.
RUPEE
--------------
The rupee trades stronger at 62.73/74 per dollar against its
previous close of 62.76/77, as foreign banks sell dollars,
likely for their exporter and corporate clients. However,
caution remains as most Asian currencies trading lower due to
risk aversion.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points at 7.73
percent, ahead of retail inflation data due on Thursday. Lower
oil prices aid sentiment.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year rate falls 1 basis
point to 7.09 percent, while the one-year rate
down 1 basis point at 7.63 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's one-day cash rate rises to 7.40/7.45 percent,
against Tuesday's close of 6.75/6.80 percent.
