STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index down 0.21 percent and the broader NSE index falls 0.17 percent, led by a sharp fall in Hindalco Industries after its chairman along with ex-prime minister Manmohan Singh was summoned by an Indian court over allocation of coal mines.

RUPEE

The rupee trades stronger at 62.73/74 per dollar against its previous close of 62.76/77, as foreign banks sell dollars, likely for their exporter and corporate clients. However, caution remains as most Asian currencies trading lower due to risk aversion.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points at 7.73 percent, ahead of retail inflation data due on Thursday. Lower oil prices aid sentiment.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year rate falls 1 basis point to 7.09 percent, while the one-year rate down 1 basis point at 7.63 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's one-day cash rate rises to 7.40/7.45 percent, against Tuesday's close of 6.75/6.80 percent. (Compiled By Dipika Lalwani)