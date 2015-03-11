STOCKS

-----------------------

The benchmark BSE index ends down 0.18 percent while the broader NSE index drops 0.14 percent, falling for the third straight session, as metal stocks such as Hindalco Industries plunged over an investigation into the allocation of coal blocks.

RUPEE

--------------

The rupee ends marginally weaker at 62.78/79 per dollar against its previous close of 62.76/77, tracking losses in most other Asian currencies and mild weakness in domestic shares.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

-------------------------------

The benchmark 10-year bond yield ends up 1 basis point at 7.76 percent, with traders awaiting retail inflation data due on Thursday.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year rate ends steady at 7.10 percent while the one-year rate closes down 1 basis point at 7.63 percent.

CALL MONEY

--------------------

India's one-day cash rate ends at 7.20/7.30 percent, against Tuesday's close of 6.75/6.80 percent. (Compiled by Swati Bhat)