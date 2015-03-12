STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index gains 0.77 percent, while the broader NSE index rises 0.75 percent as sentiment turns positive after IMF report on India's economy. Insurance firms surge on hopes that the parliament will pass an insurance bill, allowing more foreign investment in the sector.

RUPEE

The rupee trades stronger at 62.65/66 per dollar against its previous close of 62.78/79 on media reports of hike in foreign investment debt limit. Most emerging Asian currencies edged up as investors covered short positions.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points at 7.74 percent, after sending its yield down as much as 7 basis points to a one-week low, after a newspaper reported the government could raise foreign investment limits on government bonds, citing unnamed sources.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year rate falls 2 basis points to 7.08 percent, while the one-year rate down 2 basis points at 7.61 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's one-day cash rate rises to 7.50/7.60 percent, against Wednesday's close of 7.20/7.30 percent. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)