STOCKS

-----------------------

The benchmark BSE index gains 0.60 percent, while the broader NSE index rises 0.53 percent, on course to snap a three-day losing streak as hopes India's parliament would pass a bill raising foreign investment limits in the insurance sector raised optimism that other stalled reforms would also be passed and support a recovery in the economy.

RUPEE

--------------

The rupee trades stronger at 62.53/54 per dollar against its previous close of 62.78/79, as foreign banks sell dollars, strength in shares also aids. However, further rise was curbed as state-run banks bought dollars likely for RBI, dealers said.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

-------------------------------

The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 3 basis points at 7.73 percent, ahead of inflation data due after-market. Bond yield fell as much as 7 bps to a one-week low in early trade, after a newspaper reported the government could raise foreign investment limits on government bonds, citing unnamed sources.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year rate falls 4 basis points to 7.06 percent, while the one-year rate down 2 bps at 7.61 percent.

CALL MONEY

--------------------

India's one-day cash rate rises to 7.45/7.50 percent from Wednesday's close of 7.20/7.30 percent. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)