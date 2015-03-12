STOCKS

-----------------------

The benchmark BSE index ended 0.95 percent higher while the broader NSE index gained 0.87 percent on hopes Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be able to steer a bill seeking to raise foreign investment limits in the insurance sector through the upper house of parliament, raising optimism about further economic reforms.

RUPEE

--------------

The rupee ended stronger at 62.50/51 per dollar against its previous close of 62.78/79 as foreign banks sold dollars while gains in the domestic share market also helped. However, a further rise was curbed as state-run banks bought dollars likely for the RBI, dealers said.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

-------------------------------

The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended down 4 basis points at 7.72 percent ahead of the retail inflation data. India's annual consumer price inflation nudged up to 5.37 percent in February, rising for the third straight month, compared with 5.11 percent in January, government data showed on Thursday.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year swap rate ended 3 basis points lower at 7.07 percent, while the one-year rate ended down 1 basis point at 7.62 percent.

CALL MONEY

--------------------

India's one-day cash rate ended at 6.80/6.85 percent from Wednesday's close of 7.20/7.30 percent. (Compiled by Swati Bhat)