STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index gains 0.38 percent and the broader NSE index rises 0.29 percent, as shares of insurance companies surge after the country's parliament passed a bill proposing to increase overseas investment limit in the sector.

RUPEE

The rupee weaker at 62.57/58 per dollar against its previous close of 62.50/51, after rising to 62.43, as state-run banks step up dollar purchase.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 5 basis points at 7.77 percent as February retail inflation rises higher-than-expected, but remains within RBI's comfort zone. Further rise in yields is limited on expectation that the government could raise foreign investment limits for government bonds.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate rises 2 basis points to 7.09 percent, while the one-year rate up 2 basis points at 7.64 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's three-day cash rate at 7.65/7.70 percent. One-day cash rate closed at 6.80/6.85 percent on Thursday. (Compiled By Dipika Lalwani)