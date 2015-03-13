STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index falls 0.91 percent and the broader NSE index is down 0.92 percent, heading towards their biggest weekly fall of the year as lenders slumped after data showing consumer inflation edged up, raised concerns about interest-rate cuts and sent bond yields surging.

RUPEE

The rupee trades weaker at 62.66/67 per dollar against its previous close of 62.50/51, tracking weakness in most of the Asian currencies ahead of the Fed's two-day policy meeting starting from Tuesday. Losses in domestic markets also weigh.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 6 basis points at 7.78 percent, after data late on Thursday showed retail price inflation in February rose more than market expectations but traders do not see it having any monetary policy impact yet.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate rises 2 basis points to 7.09 percent, while the one-year rate up 2 basis points at 7.64 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's three-day cash rate at 7.50/7.55 percent. The one-day cash rate closed at 6.80/6.85 percent on Thursday. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)