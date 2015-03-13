STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index ended down 1.48 percent, while the broader NSE index closed down 1.46 percent as lenders slumped after an increase in consumer inflation data raised concerns about interest rate cuts and sent bond yields surging.

RUPEE

The rupee ended weaker at 62.9650/9750 per dollar as against its previous close of 62.50/51, tracking weakness in most of the Asian currencies ahead of the Fed's two-day policy meeting starting from Tuesday. Losses in domestic markets also weighed.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended up 8 basis points at 7.80 percent, after data late on Thursday showed retail price inflation in February rose more than market expectations but traders do not see it having any monetary policy impact yet.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate ended up 7 basis point at 7.14 percent, while the one-year rate closed up 5 basis points at 7.67 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's three-day cash rate ended at 6.75/6.80 percent. The one-day cash rate closed at 6.80/6.85 percent on Thursday. (Compiled by Swati Bhat)