STOCKS

-----------------------

The benchmark BSE index up 0.4 percent, while the broader NSE index 0.5 percent higher, led by gains in Coal India and other resource stocks.

RUPEE

--------------

The partially convertible rupee at 62.30/31 per dollar versus its Tuesday's close of 62.25/26, tracking sharp overnight gains in the dollar broadly, but higher local shares help limit a further decline.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

-------------------------------

The benchmark 10-year bond yield steady at its previous close of 7.79 percent amid lack of any fresh triggers. Traders will await cut-offs at the treasury bills sale later in the day for direction.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year swap rate up 1 basis point at 7.09 percent, while the one-year rate also 1 bp higher at 7.55 percent.

CALL MONEY

--------------------

India's one-day cash rate at 7.35/7.40 percent compared with its Tuesday's close of 6.60/6.65 percent. (Compiled by Neha Dasgupta)