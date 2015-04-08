RPT-Indian bonds see biggest fall in two months; rupee gains on RBI
* 10-year bond yield sees biggest rise since pvs policy on Feb. 8
STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index up 0.4 percent, while the broader NSE index 0.5 percent higher, led by gains in Coal India and other resource stocks.
RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee at 62.30/31 per dollar versus its Tuesday's close of 62.25/26, tracking sharp overnight gains in the dollar broadly, but higher local shares help limit a further decline.
GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year bond yield steady at its previous close of 7.79 percent amid lack of any fresh triggers. Traders will await cut-offs at the treasury bills sale later in the day for direction.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate up 1 basis point at 7.09 percent, while the one-year rate also 1 bp higher at 7.55 percent.
CALL MONEY

India's one-day cash rate at 7.35/7.40 percent compared with its Tuesday's close of 6.60/6.65 percent. (Compiled by Neha Dasgupta)
April 3 India's NSE index rose as much as 0.51 percent to a record high of 9,220.65 on Monday, surpassing its previous peak in March, while the rupee hit its highest in nearly 1-1/2 years, after strong foreign buying in domestic markets.