STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index up 0.68 percent, while the broader NSE index 0.56 percent higher, led by gains in Coal India and other resource stocks.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee at 62.3025/3050 per dollar versus its Tuesday's close of 62.25/26, tracking sharp overnight gains in the dollar broadly, but higher local shares help limit big decline.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year bond yield inches up to 7.80 percent from previous close of 7.79 percent amid lack of any fresh triggers. No likelihood of increase in foreign investment limit for government bonds weighed. Traders will await cut-offs at the treasury bills sale later in the day for direction.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate up 1 basis point at 7.09 percent, while the one-year rate also 1 bp higher at 7.55 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's one-day cash rate at 7.40/7.50 percent compared with its Tuesday's close of 6.60/6.65 percent. (Compiled by Suvashree Dey Choudhury)