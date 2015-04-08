STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index rose 0.67 percent, while the broader NSE index ended up 0.62 percent, led by gains in Coal India and other resources stocks.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee ended trade at 62.2375/2475 per dollar versus its Tuesday's close of 62.25/26 as sharp overnight gains in the dollar were offset by higher local shares.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended flat at 7.79 percent from the previous close, stabilising a day after bond yields rose 7 bps after the RBI kept rates on hold.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate up 2 basis points at 7.10 percent, while the one-year rate also rose 2 bps to 7.56 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's one-day cash rate ended at 7.65/7.70 percent compared with its Tuesday's close of 6.60/6.65 percent. (Compiled by Rafael Nam)