RPT-Indian bonds see biggest fall in two months; rupee gains on RBI
* 10-year bond yield sees biggest rise since pvs policy on Feb. 8
STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index rose 0.67 percent, while the broader NSE index ended up 0.62 percent, led by gains in Coal India and other resources stocks.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee ended trade at 62.2375/2475 per dollar versus its Tuesday's close of 62.25/26 as sharp overnight gains in the dollar were offset by higher local shares.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended flat at 7.79 percent from the previous close, stabilising a day after bond yields rose 7 bps after the RBI kept rates on hold.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate up 2 basis points at 7.10 percent, while the one-year rate also rose 2 bps to 7.56 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's one-day cash rate ended at 7.65/7.70 percent compared with its Tuesday's close of 6.60/6.65 percent. (Compiled by Rafael Nam)
April 3 India's NSE index rose as much as 0.51 percent to a record high of 9,220.65 on Monday, surpassing its previous peak in March, while the rupee hit its highest in nearly 1-1/2 years, after strong foreign buying in domestic markets.