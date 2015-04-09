STOCKS

-----------------------

The benchmark BSE index up 0.23 percent and the broader NSE index higher 0.18 percent, after credit ratings agency Moody's upgraded India's sovereign rating outlook to "positive" from "stable".

RUPEE

--------------

The partially convertible rupee slightly weaker at 62.2500/2525 per dollar versus its Wednesday's close of 62.2375/2475, tracking falls in Asian currencies. Sentiment slightly positive after Moody's upgraded India's sovereign rating outlook.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

-------------------------------

The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point at 7.78 percent, off the day's low on profit taking. The yield had dropped as much as 4 basis points in early trades after Moody's upgraded India's sovereign rating outlook.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year swap rate down 1 basis point at 7.09 percent, while the one-year rate was unchanged at 7.56 percent.

CALL MONEY

--------------------

India's one-day cash rate at 7.55/7.60 percent compared with its Wednesday's close of 7.65/7.70 percent. (Compiled by Neha Dasgupta)