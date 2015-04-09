STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index ended up 0.62 percent and the broader NSE index closed 0.73 percent higher after credit ratings agency Moody's upgraded India's sovereign rating outlook to "positive" from "stable".

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee stronger at 62.24/25 per dollar versus its Wednesday's close of 62.2375/2475, after Moody's upgraded India's sovereign rating outlook.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended down 2 basis points at 7.77 percent, off the day's low on profit-taking. The yield had dropped as much as 4 basis points in early trade after Moody's upgraded India's sovereign rating outlook.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate closed 2 basis points lower at 7.08 percent, while the one-year rate ended up 1 basis point at 7.57 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's one-day cash rate closed at 7.50/7.55 percent compared with its Wednesday's close of 7.65/7.70 percent. (Compiled by Himank Sharma)