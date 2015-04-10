(Corrects last item on call money to remove word "closed" in the last sentence. The market closes at 1130 GMT)

STOCKS

-----------------------

The benchmark BSE index is up 0.04 percent and the broader NSE index gained 0.03 percent and heading towards a second straight weekly gain as profit-taking in some of the recent outperformers were offset by gains in financial services stocks.

RUPEE

--------------

The Indian rupee remained lower against the dollar, heading for its biggest single-session loss this month, as importers' demand gained for an already-strong greenback. The partially convertible rupee was at 62.33/34 compared to Thursday's close of 62.24/25.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

-------------------------------

The benchmark 10-year bond yield gained 2 basis points at 7.79 percent as investors wait for a fresh supply of notes from this financial year's first bond auction today.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year swap rate is down 1 basis points at 7.07 percent, while the one-year rate down 1 basis point at 7.56 percent.

CALL MONEY

--------------------

India's one-day cash rate at 7.55/7.60 percent compared with Thursday's close of 7.50/7.55 percent. (Compiled by Indulal PM)