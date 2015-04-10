RPT-Indian bonds see biggest fall in two months; rupee gains on RBI
* 10-year bond yield sees biggest rise since pvs policy on Feb. 8
(Corrects last item on call money to remove word "closed" in the last sentence. The market closes at 1130 GMT)
STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index is up 0.04 percent and the broader NSE index gained 0.03 percent and heading towards a second straight weekly gain as profit-taking in some of the recent outperformers were offset by gains in financial services stocks.
RUPEE
--------------
The Indian rupee remained lower against the dollar, heading for its biggest single-session loss this month, as importers' demand gained for an already-strong greenback. The partially convertible rupee was at 62.33/34 compared to Thursday's close of 62.24/25.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond yield gained 2 basis points at 7.79 percent as investors wait for a fresh supply of notes from this financial year's first bond auction today.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate is down 1 basis points at 7.07 percent, while the one-year rate down 1 basis point at 7.56 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's one-day cash rate at 7.55/7.60 percent compared with Thursday's close of 7.50/7.55 percent. (Compiled by Indulal PM)
April 3 India's NSE index rose as much as 0.51 percent to a record high of 9,220.65 on Monday, surpassing its previous peak in March, while the rupee hit its highest in nearly 1-1/2 years, after strong foreign buying in domestic markets.