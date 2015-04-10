STOCKS

Indian shares closed nearly unchanged on Friday but rose for the second straight week as gains in lenders such as State Bank of India were offset by profit-taking in some of the recent outperformers. The benchmark BSE index ended down 0.02 percent and the broader NSE index gained 0.02 percent.

RUPEE

The Indian rupee ended lower against the dollar as importers' demand gained for an already-strong greenback. The partially convertible rupee ended at 62.31/32 compared with Thursday's close of 62.24/25.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended up 3 basis points at 7.80 percent as traders pared positions after the first auction of notes in this fiscal year.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate ended up 3 basis points at 7.11 percent, while the one-year rate ended up 1 bp at 7.58 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's three-day cash rate ended at 8.00/8.05 percent compared with Thursday's close of 7.50/7.55 percent. (Compiled by Suvashree Dey Choudhury)