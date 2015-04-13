STOCKS

India's main share index up 0.09 percent, while the broader NSE index is down 0.02 percent in choppy early trade, in line with other Asian share indexes, which are shaky after recent rallies offer traders profit-taking opportunities.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee at 62.36/37 per dollar, little weaker compared with its Friday's close of 62.31/32, tracking a choppy domestic share market, while losses in most other Asian units also hurt.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 1 basis point at 7.81 percent, with traders awaiting the retail inflation data due post market hours for further direction.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate steady at its previous close of 7.11 percent, while the one-year rate down 1 bp at 7.57 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's two-day cash rate at 7.50/7.55 percent versus Friday's three-day cash rate of 8.00/8.05 percent. (Compiled by Swati Bhat)