STOCKS

India's main share index up 0.49 percent, while the broader NSE index gains 0.38 percent, heading towards their highest close in six weeks led by blue-chips such as Larsen and Toubro , which rose after a deal with France's Areva for nuclear power projects.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee at 62.37/38 per dollar, slightly weaker from Friday's 62.31/32, tracking a choppy domestic share market, while losses in most other Asian units also hurt.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year bond yield steady at 7.80 percent, with traders awaiting retail inflation data due post-market hours for further direction.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate down 1 basis point to 7.10 percent, while the one-year rate unchanged at 7.58 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's two-day cash rate at 7.50/7.55 percent versus Friday's three-day cash rate of 8.00/8.05 percent. (Compiled by Indulal PM)