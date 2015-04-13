Indian markets are closed on Tuesday for a local holiday.

STOCKS

Indian shares closed at their highest level in six weeks on Monday led by blue-chips such as Larsen and Toubro, which gained after the company signed an agreement with France's Areva for nuclear power projects. The benchmark BSE index closed 0.57 percent higher, while the broader NSE index gained 0.61 percent.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee ended nearly 1 percent down at 62.5050/5150 per dollar, its single biggest fall since March 30, and sharply weaker from Friday's 62.31/32, in the absence of fresh dollar inflows, very low volumes and tracking losses in most other Asian units.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended steady at 7.80 percent, with traders awaiting retail inflation data due post-market hours for further direction.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year and the one-year swap rate ended steady at 7.11 percent and 7.58 percent, respectively.

CALL MONEY

India's two-day cash rate ended at 7.55/7.60 percent versus Friday's three-day cash rate of 8.00/8.05 percent. (Compiled by Suvashree Dey Choudhury)