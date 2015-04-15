STOCKS

-----------------------

The benchmark BSE index is down 0.23 percent, while the broader NSE index falls 0.26 percent, tracking weak Asian rivals after data showed China grew at its slowest pace in six years and weakness in key sectors suggested the world's second-largest economy was still losing momentum.

RUPEE

--------------

The partially convertible rupee trades stronger at 62.4350/4400 compared with its previous close of 62.5050/5150 per dollar, after weaker-than-expected U.S. retail sales data encouraged view of an extended period of low U.S. rates.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

-------------------------------

The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points 7.78 percent after data on Monday showed retail inflation hit a three-month low of 5.17 percent, fuelling hopes of another interest rate cut to boost economic recovery .

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year swap rate down 6 basis points at 7.05 percent and the one-year swap rate down 4 basis points at 7.54 percent.

CALL MONEY

--------------------

India's one-day cash rate at 7.60/7.65 percent versus Monday's two-day cash rate of 7.55/7.60 percent. (Compiled by Neha Dasgupta)