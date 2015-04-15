Nikkei climbs to 6-week high on earnings optimism
TOKYO, May 2 Japan's Nikkei share average rose to six-week highs on Tuesday in a holiday-shortened week, getting a lift from robust earnings and gains on Wall Street.
STOCKS
-----------------------
Indian shares fell nearly one percent, marking its biggest single-day loss in nearly a month and the NSE index snapped a seven-day winning streak as exporters such as Infosys fell on worries strength in the rupee after inflation data may persist and hurt revenues.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee trades stronger at 62.4250/4275 compared with its previous close of 62.5050/5150 per dollar, after weaker-than-expected U.S. retail sales data encouraged view of an extended period of low U.S. rates.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points 7.78 percent after data on Monday showed retail inflation hit a three-month low of 5.17 percent, fuelling hopes of another interest rate cut to boost economic recovery .
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate and the one-year swap rate, down 6 basis points each at 7.05 percent and 7.52 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's one-day cash rate at 8.00/8.05 percent versus Monday's two-day cash rate of 7.55/7.60 percent. (Compiled by Neha Dasgupta)
TOKYO, May 2 Japan's Nikkei share average rose to six-week highs on Tuesday in a holiday-shortened week, getting a lift from robust earnings and gains on Wall Street.
May 2 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0200 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 111.880 111.83 -0.04 Sing dlr 1.394 1.3965 +0.16 Taiwan dlr 30.058 30.218 +0.53 Korean won 1131.600 1137.9 +0.56 Baht 34.560 34.59 +0