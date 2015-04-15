STOCKS

Indian shares fell nearly one percent, marking its biggest single-day loss in nearly a month and the NSE index snapped a seven-day winning streak as exporters such as Infosys fell on worries strength in the rupee after inflation data may persist and hurt revenues.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee trades stronger at 62.4250/4275 compared with its previous close of 62.5050/5150 per dollar, after weaker-than-expected U.S. retail sales data encouraged view of an extended period of low U.S. rates.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points 7.78 percent after data on Monday showed retail inflation hit a three-month low of 5.17 percent, fuelling hopes of another interest rate cut to boost economic recovery .

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate and the one-year swap rate, down 6 basis points each at 7.05 percent and 7.52 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's one-day cash rate at 8.00/8.05 percent versus Monday's two-day cash rate of 7.55/7.60 percent. (Compiled by Neha Dasgupta)