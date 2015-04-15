STOCKS

Indian shares ended down nearly 1 percent, marking its biggest single-day loss since March 26 and the NSE index snapped a seven-day winning streak as exporters such as Infosys fell on worries that the strength in the rupee after inflation data may persist and hurt revenues.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee ended stronger at 62.3650/3750, compared with its previous close of 62.5050/5150 per dollar after weaker-than-expected U.S. retail sales data encouraged view of an extended period of low U.S. rates.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended 2 bps down at 7.78 percent and moved in a tight 3 bps range, after data on Monday showed retail inflation hit a three-month low of 5.17 percent, fuelling hopes of another interest rate cut to boost economic recovery .

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate ended down 4 basis points to 7.07 percent and the one-year swap rate down 3 bps lower at 7.55 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's one-day cash rate ended at 6.90/7.00 percent versus Monday's two-day cash rate of 7.55/7.60 percent. (Compiled by Suvashree Dey Choudhury)