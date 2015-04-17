STOCKS

India's benchmark BSE share index ended down 0.78 percent and the broader NSE index fell 1.16 percent, closing at their lowest level in nearly two weeks as IT exporters declined on concerns over their fourth-quarter results after bellwether Tata Consultancy Services failed to cheer investors.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee ended at 62.36/37 per dollar versus its previous close of 62.30/31, falling for the first time in three days against the U.S. dollar as domestic shares slumped to their lowest in almost two weeks, raising concerns over foreign fund outflows.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended down 1 basis point at 7.79 percent after trading in a narrow 2 basis points band. Bond auctions cut-off prices were in line with expectations barring the two long-end papers which came at a higher level.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate closed unchanged at 7.08 percent while the one-year swap rate closed down 1 basis point at 7.55 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's three-day cash rate ended at 6.55/6.60 percent versus its previous close of 7.25/7.30 percent for one-day funds. (Compiled by Indulal PM)