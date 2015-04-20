STOCKS
India's benchmark BSE share index down 1.8 percent, heading
towards its single biggest daily fall in nearly a month and the
broader NSE index falls 1.73 percent. Concerns over
retrospective taxation emerge for foreign institutional
investors.
RUPEE
The partially convertible rupee at an over one-month low at
62.8600/8700 per dollar versus its previous close of 62.36/37
triggered by dollar outflows, tracking the greenback's strength
globally as well as weaker equities.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
The benchmark 10-year bond yield unchanged at 7.79 percent
as market awaits fresh triggers even as traders say any further
spike in global oil prices may push up yields.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
The benchmark five-year swap rate and the one-year swap rate
unchanged at 7.08 percent and 7.55 percent.
CALL MONEY
India's one-day cash rate at 7.60/7.65 percent versus its
previous close of 6.55/6.60 percent for three-day funds.
(Compiled by Neha Dasgupta)