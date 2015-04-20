STOCKS
-----------------------
India's benchmark BSE index down 1.95 percent and the
broader NSE index lower 1.83 percent, marking their steepest
fall in nearly one month as most blue-chips declined on worries
that retrospective taxation could lead to foreign portfolio
outflows.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee ended weaker at 62.91/92 per
dollar versus its previous close of 62.36/37, as fresh fears
over the impact of retrospective taxation rattled foreign
investors and Indian markets. Broad global dollar strength also
added to the fall.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond yield unchanged at 7.79 percent
as markets await fresh triggers, even though traders say any
further spike in global oil prices may push up yields.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate closed up 2 bps at 7.1
percent and the one-year swap gained 2 bps to 7.57 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's one-day cash rate at 7.85/7.90 percent, versus
Friday's three-day rate of 6.55/6.60 percent.
(Compiled by Indulal PM)