STOCKS
India's benchmark BSE index down 0.29 percent and the
broader NSE index lower 0.45 percent, its lowest since March 30
and heading towards a fifth day of fall, as concerns over
retrospective taxation weighed among foreign investors. Sun
Pharmaceutical Industries falls as much as 10.9 percent
as Japan's Daiichi Sankyo Company Ltd sells shares
worth up to $3.6 billion in Indian drugmaker.
RUPEE
The partially convertible rupee weaker at 63.0625/0650 per
dollar, its lowest since Jan. 8 and versus its previous close of
62.91/92, as fears over the impact of retrospective taxation
continued to rattle foreign investors. Broad global dollar
strength also adds to decline.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 1 basis point at 7.80
percent compared with 7.79 percent as the overall mood among
foreign and local investors remained cautious amid taxation
worries.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
The benchmark five-year swap rate and the one-year swap were
unchanged at 7.10 percent and 7.57 percent, respectively.
CALL MONEY
India's one-day cash rate at 7.70/7.75 percent, versus
Monday's closing rate of 7.85/7.90 percent.
(Compiled by Suvashree Dey Choudhury)