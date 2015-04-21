STOCKS

India's benchmark BSE index down 0.1 percent and the broader NSE index 0.17 percent lower, their lowest since March 30 and heading towards a fifth day of fall, as Daiichi Sankyo's sale of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries shares and concerns over retrospective taxation weighed.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee erased all its early losses and rose to 62.7925/8025 per dollar, versus its previous close of 62.91/92, after falling to 63.1550 earlier, its lowest since Jan. 8, on central bank's intervention and exporters' dollar selling, dealers said.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point at 7.78 percent compared with 7.79 percent.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate down 1 bp at 7.09 percent while the one-year swap was unchanged at 7.57 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's one-day cash rate at 7.70/7.75 percent, versus Monday's closing rate of 7.85/7.90 percent. (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)