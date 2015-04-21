STOCKS
India's benchmark BSE index down 0.1 percent and the broader
NSE index 0.17 percent lower, their lowest since March 30 and
heading towards a fifth day of fall, as Daiichi Sankyo's
sale of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries shares
and concerns over retrospective taxation weighed.
RUPEE
The partially convertible rupee erased all its early losses
and rose to 62.7925/8025 per dollar, versus its previous close
of 62.91/92, after falling to 63.1550 earlier, its lowest since
Jan. 8, on central bank's intervention and exporters' dollar
selling, dealers said.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point at 7.78
percent compared with 7.79 percent.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
The benchmark five-year swap rate down 1 bp at 7.09 percent
while the one-year swap was unchanged at 7.57 percent.
CALL MONEY
India's one-day cash rate at 7.70/7.75 percent, versus
Monday's closing rate of 7.85/7.90 percent.
(Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)