STOCKS
-----------------------
Indian shares fell for a fifth straight session and closed
at their lowest in nearly four weeks as Sun Pharmaceutical
Industries plunged after Japan's Daiichi Sankyo's
$3.6 billon share sale in the company. The benchmark
BSE index fell 0.75 percent and the broader NSE index dropped
0.83 percent.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee erased all its early losses
and ended stronger at 62.8500/8600 per dollar, versus its
previous close of 62.91/92, after some state-owned banks were
spotted buying dollars on behalf of the central bank, traders
said. Also, dollar sales by exporters helped. The rupee earlier
fell to 63.1550 per dollar, its lowest since Jan. 8.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended down 2 basis points
at 7.77 percent, ahead of an auction of a new eight-year paper
later in the week that is expected to drag yields lower.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate closed down 2 bps at 7.08
percent, while the one-year swap ended unchanged at 7.57
percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's one-day cash rate closed at 6.70/6.75 percent,
versus Monday's closing rate of 7.85/7.90 percent.
(Compiled by Himank Sharma)