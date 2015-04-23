RPT-Indian bonds see biggest fall in two months; rupee gains on RBI
* 10-year bond yield sees biggest rise since pvs policy on Feb. 8
STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index gains 0.29 percent and the broader NSE index rises 0.52 percent after clarifications by senior finance ministry officials Wednesday on recent concerns over the government's taxation policies soothed nerves. Bank stocks were among the leaders on the Nifty list ahead of HDFC Bank's results.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee weakened to 62.9350 to the dollar versus previous close of 62.8175/8275 on global dollar strength following strong U.S. home sales data for March. Exporter dollar sales may kick in later which could limit the downside.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond yield steady at 7.75 percent amid lack of fresh triggers. Market is expected to move in a tight band in the absence of any big development.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate down 1 basis point at 7.07 percent and the one-year swap rate steady at 7.56 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's one-day cash rate at 7.70/7.75 percent versus Wednesday's closing rate of 6.80/6.90 percent. (Compiled by Suvashree Dey Choudhury)
April 3 India's NSE index rose as much as 0.51 percent to a record high of 9,220.65 on Monday, surpassing its previous peak in March, while the rupee hit its highest in nearly 1-1/2 years, after strong foreign buying in domestic markets.