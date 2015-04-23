STOCKS

Indian shares fell for a sixth session in seven on Thursday in volatile trade, dragged down by blue chips as investors chose to pause despite clarifications from the finance ministry over the government's taxation policies. The benchmark BSE index ended down 0.56 percent and the broader NSE index closed 0.37 percent lower.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee closed at its lowest level since Jan. 6 at 63.32/33 per dollar versus the previous close of 62.8175/8275 on the back of dollar selling on behalf of the Daiichi Sankyo exit from Sun Pharma, while losses in the euro also hurt.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended up 1 basis point at 7.76 percent amid lack of fresh triggers. The market is expected to move in a tight band in the absence of any big development.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate ended lower 1 basis point at 7.07 percent, while the one-year swap rate closed up 1 bp at 7.57 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's one-day cash rate at 8.50/8.55 percent versus Wednesday's closing rate of 6.80/6.90 percent. (Compiled by Himank Sharma)