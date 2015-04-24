STOCKS

Indian shares fell on Friday, heading towards their second consecutive weekly fall, led by declines in blue chips on continued worries over foreign fund outflows due to restrospective taxes and lower than expected Jan-March earnings. The benchmark BSE index is down 0.34 percent and the broader NSE index is 0.43 percent lower.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee continued to slip for the third straight day on foreign dollar outflows and was trading at 63.3650 to the dollar, its lowest since Jan. 7 compared with its previous close of 63.32/33. Citi expects rupee to fall to 68-69 if it closes below 63 on Friday.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 1 basis point at 7.77 percent on rupee weakness and cautious sentiment ahead of bond auction.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate down 1 basis point at 7.06 percent, while the one-year swap rate down 2 basis points at 7.55 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's one-day cash rate at 7.85/7.90 percent versus Thursday's closing rate of 8.50/8.55 percent. (Compiled by Suvashree Dey Choudhury)