STOCKS

Indian shares rose about 1 percent, recovering from their lowest close in 3-1/2 months in the previous session, as blue chips surged on value-buying. The benchmark BSE share index closed up 0.81 percent, while the broader NSE index rose 0.87 percent.

RUPEE

The rupee ended stronger at 63.1450/1550 per dollar compared with Monday's close of 63.48/49, tracking dollar weakness ahead of the U.S. Fed meeting later in the day.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed 2 basis points lower at 7.76 percent, tracking gains in the rupee.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate ended flat at 7.10 percent, while the one-year rate ended down 1 bp at 7.57 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's one-day cash rate at 6.75/6.80 percent, versus Monday's rate of 6.85/6.90 percent. (Compiled by Himank Sharma)