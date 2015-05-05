RPT-Indian bonds see biggest fall in two months; rupee gains on RBI
* 10-year bond yield sees biggest rise since pvs policy on Feb. 8
STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index down 0.24 percent and the broader NSE index lower 0.30 percent, led by declines in domestic-oriented stocks such as financial and consumer staples.
RUPEE
--------------
The rupee weaker at 63.5700/5750 per dollar, versus Thursday's close of 63.4200/4300, tracking broad dollar strength and weak local equities.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point at 7.85 percent on value buying.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate down 1 basis point at 7.17 percent, while the one-year rate down 3 basis points at 7.56 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's one-day cash rate at 7.70/7.75 percent versus Thursday's close of 7.75/7.80 percent. (Compiled by Neha Dasgupta)
