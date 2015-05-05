RPT-Indian bonds see biggest fall in two months; rupee gains on RBI
* 10-year bond yield sees biggest rise since pvs policy on Feb. 8
(Corrects to say five-year swap rate fell 2 bps, not 3, in fourth paragraph)
STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index fell 0.18 percent and the broader NSE index closed down 0.09 percent, led by declines in domestic-oriented stocks such as financial and consumer staples.
RUPEE
--------------
The rupee closed at 63.44/45 per dollar, versus Thursday's close of 63.4200/4300, as broad dollar strength and weak local equities were offset by inflows after a four-day weekend.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond closed down 1 basis point at 7.85 percent on value buying.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate ended down 2 basis points at 7.16 percent, while the one-year rate fell 2 basis points to 7.57 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's one-day cash rate ended at 6.50/6.55 percent versus Thursday's close of 7.75/7.80 percent. (Compiled by Indulal PM)
