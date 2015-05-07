STOCKS

Indian shares fall for a third consecutive session as foreign investors continue to sell on concerns over the government's taxation policies. The benchmark BSE index is down 0.28 percent, while the NSE index falls 0.38 percent.

RUPEE

The rupee falls to 64.16/17 per dollar versus its Wednesday's close of 63.54/55, weighed down by concerns over the government's taxation policies that threaten to reduce the allure of Indian assets for foreign institutions, while a global debt selloff also hurt.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year bond yield is up 6 basis points at 7.95 percent as a global bond rout lifted government bond yields across Asia.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate up 3 basis points at 7.23 percent, while the one-year rate is up 1 basis points at 7.61 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's one-day cash rate flat at 7.50/7.55 percent. (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)