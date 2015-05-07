RPT-Indian bonds see biggest fall in two months; rupee gains on RBI
* 10-year bond yield sees biggest rise since pvs policy on Feb. 8
STOCKS
-----------------------
Indian shares fell for a third consecutive session, to its lowest level in near 6-1/2 months, as foreign investors continue to sell on concerns over the government's taxation policies. The benchmark BSE index ended down 0.44 percent, while the NSE index fell 0.49 percent.
RUPEE
--------------
The rupee closed weaker at 64.23/24 per dollar versus its Wednesday's close of 63.54/55, weighed down by concerns over the government's taxation policies that threaten to reduce the allure of Indian assets for foreign institutions, while a global debt selloff also hurt.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended up 10 basis points at 7.99 percent as a global bond rout lifted government bond yields across Asia.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate ended up 6 basis points at 7.26 percent, while the one-year rate was up 3 basis points at 7.63 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's one-day cash rate ended at 8.40/8.50 percent versus Wednesday's close of 7.50/7.55 percent. (Compiled by Neha Dasgupta)
