BRIEF-India's Multi Commodity Exchange of India March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 218.8 million rupees versus 444.5 million rupees year ago
STOCKS
-----------------------
The BSE index rose nearly 2 percent on value buying after it closed at its lowest in 6-1/2 months in the previous session. It was up 1.83 percent, while the NSE index was higher 1.6 percent.
RUPEE
--------------
The Indian rupee headed for it first gain against the U.S. dollar in six sessions, tracking gains in local shares, as concerns over foreign fund outflows eased amid a recovery in global debt markets. The rupee was at 63.97/63.98 per dollar versus its Thursday's close of 64.23/24.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 3 basis points at 7.96 percent as a global selloff in sovereign debt eased, prompting investors to step up purchases.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate down 7 basis points at 7.19 percent, while the one-year rate down 6 basis points at 7.57 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's three-day cash rate at 7.65/7.70 percent compared with Thursdays' close of 8.40/8.50 percent. (Compiled by Indulal PM)
* Consol net profit in March quarter last year was 2.37 billion rupees; consol total income was 20.11 billion rupees